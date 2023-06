Pickleball Side Effect: ER Visits by Seniors

Pickleball is popular—especially among seniors. However, the sport can also lead to injuries, and a new analysis projects the health-care cost in the US in 2023 at up to $500 million, reports Quartz . The fast-paced sport can involve a lot of jumping, pivoting, and lunging, and those movements can put stress on the joints, causing injuries like sprains, knee pain, and torn rotator cuffs. In addition, Forbes notes that pickleball players are often people over 60. "While we generally think of exercise as positively impacting health outcomes, the 'can-do' attitude of today's seniors can pose greater risk in other areas such as sports injuries, leading to a greater number of orthopedic procedures," reads the UBS Group analysis.