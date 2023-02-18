Harris: 'I Intend to Run' in 2024

As speculation ramps up on who'll jump into the 2024 race, our current vice president is clearing up whether she plans to be a one-termer or an incumbent trying to be voted back into office. "Joe Biden ... has said he intends to run for reelection as president, and I intend to run with him as vice president of the United States," she told NBC News' Andrea Mitchell on Friday, during an interview conducted on the sidelines of Germany's Munich Security Conference. Harris said much the same earlier this month during an appearance on CBS Mornings, in which she declared, "[Biden] intends to run, and if he does, I'll be running with him," per Forbes.

Her announcement comes as the back-and-forth continues among both Democrats and Republicans on whether Biden is too old to run. At 80, he's already the oldest US president in history, per Yahoo News; he'll turn 82 shortly after Election Day in 2024. A Washington Post-ABC News poll from earlier this month found that among Democrats and Dem-leaning independents, 58% say they hope for someone other than Biden as the party's 2024 nominee. In terms of former President Donald Trump—who's vying for the GOP nomination, and who at 76 is just four years younger than Biden—49% of poll respondents who were Republicans or Republican-leaning independents said they didn't want him to be the nominee.

Biden hasn't officially announced a reelection bid, though, as Harris mentioned, he has said he intends to run. Mitchell asked Harris about related comments made by another GOP nominee, 51-year-old former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who has called for a "new generation" of leaders. "I think that is very coded language," Harris said. "What I know from traveling our country is that the American people want leaders who will see what's going on in their lives and create [solutions]." As for her thoughts on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who's also expected to get into the race for president on the GOP side, and his attempts to change how Black history is taught in schools, Harris noted, "Any push to censor America's teachers and tell them what they should be teaching in the best interest of our children ... is, I think, wrongheaded." (Read more Kamala Harris stories.)