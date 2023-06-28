WSJ : Prigozhin's Plot Involved Capturing These 2 Russians

A new report from the Wall Street Journal is doubling down on the Yevgeny Prigozhin vs. Chief of General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov/Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu narrative. The Wagner Group leader had made no secret of his disdain for the men, and the Journal's sources say Prigozhin's original plan was to capture the two when they made a visit to a Ukrainian border region—with the expectation that a swath of Russia's armed forces would join him in rising up against their former commanders. Those sources say Russia's FSB security service learned of the plot two days before it was to go into action, causing Prigozhin to accelerate his timeline and act on Friday. Two takes from the Journal: