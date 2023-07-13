Evidence Mounts That MTG Is Truly Out of the House Freedom Caucus

In what NBC News calls "some of the most definitive comments yet" regarding Marjorie Taylor Greene's membership, or lack thereof, in the House Freedom Caucus, Rep. Ken Buck, who is a member of the far-right caucus, says MTG is in fact out. "She's not a member of the Freedom Caucus, and she shouldn't be in the future," the Colorado Republican said Wednesday on the network's Meet the Press NOW. "She has consistently attacked other members of the Freedom Caucus in an irresponsible way, and as a result of that she was kicked out of the Freedom Caucus." There's been confusion over whether she was in or out for weeks, and while there have been reports she was voted out , neither she nor Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry have officially confirmed it.

Specifically, Greene has said she hasn't received official notification of her ouster, and NBC reports that some caucus members have implied that's simply because she's dodging Perry's attempts to do just that. Asked Wednesday whether she'd been given notice by Perry, Greene said, "No, I haven't talked with him about any of that. I'm mostly focused on the work I'm doing and serving my district, not interested in any drama." What is clear is that she did not attend Tuesday night's caucus meeting. In his interview, Buck specifically mentioned Greene's spat with caucus member Lauren Boebert on the House floor. But, he said, "It's not one simple attack. It's not what happened on the floor a few weeks ago with Lauren Boebert. It is a series of really poorly thought-out attacks on other members."

Meanwhile, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy—with whom MTG has been seen as too closely allied by Freedom Caucus members—defended Greene on Tuesday, telling Axios, "I think Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of the best members we have, I think she's the one of the most conservative members and one of the strongest legislators. I support Marjorie Greene very strongly." If indeed she's been booted, he said, "I think it's a loss for the Freedom Caucus." Freedom Caucus co-founder Jim Jordan was on the same page, telling CNN, "I was for keeping Marjorie." Greene herself on Tuesday told the Hill, "I'm not really concerned about it ... I don't have time for the drama club." This would be the first time the group has voted out a member since it started in 2015. (Read more Marjorie Taylor Greene stories.)