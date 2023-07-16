Maybe Menopause Doesn't Have to Happen

The headline on the story by Sumathi Reddy in the Wall Street Journal poses a provocative question: "What if we could get rid of menopause?" And the piece is anything but a mere thought exercise on the subject. It turns out that scientists—mostly female scientists—are already on the case. Reddy details various potential treatments, most of which "focus on slowing down the rate at which a woman's follicles and eggs are lost." One possibility is to repurpose already existing drugs, particularly the kidney-transplant drug rapamycin, which appears to slow the aging of ovaries in mice. Another is to engineer cells to achieve the same result, which biotech firms including Gameto are working on. But Reddy's story also focuses on the "why" of such a movement, and the answer is a profound one: Women may lead longer and healthier lives.