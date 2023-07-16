Musk: Twitter's Cash Flow Is Negative Over Lost Ads

He cites a 50% drop in advertising
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 16, 2023 9:30 AM CDT
Musk: Twitter Ad Revenue Has Dropped by Half
A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone.   (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Elon Musk says Twitter is still losing cash because advertising has dropped by half, per the AP. In a reply to a tweet offering business advice on Saturday, Musk wrote, "We're still negative cash flow, due to (about a) 50% drop in advertising revenue plus heavy debt load." He added: "Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else." Ever since he took over Twitter in a $44 billion deal last fall, Musk has tried to reassure advertisers who were concerned about the ouster of top executives, widespread layoffs, and a different approach to content moderation. Some high-profile users who had been banned were allowed back on the site.

story continues below

In April, Musk said most of the advertisers who left had returned and that the company might become cash-flow positive in the second quarter. In May, he hired a new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, an NBCUniversal executive with deep ties to the advertising industry. But since then, Twitter has upset some users by imposing new limits on how many tweets they can view in a day, and some users complained that they were locked out of the site. Musk said the restrictions were needed to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data. And, of course, Twitter got a new competitor this month when Facebook owner Meta launched a text-focused app, Threads, and gained tens of millions of sign-ups in a few days. Twitter responded by threatening legal action.

(Read more Elon Musk stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X