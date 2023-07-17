13 Die in South Korea as Tunnel Floods in Minutes

Heavy downpours lashed South Korea for a ninth day on Monday as rescuers struggled to search for survivors in landslides, buckled homes, and swamped vehicles in the most destructive storm to hit the country this year. At least 40 people have died, reports the AP , 34 others are injured, and more than 10,000 people have had to evacuate their homes since July 9, when heavy rain started pounding the country. In the central city of Cheongju, hundreds of rescue workers, including divers, searched for survivors in a muddy tunnel where about 15 vehicles, including a bus, were trapped in a flash flood that may have filled up the passageway within minutes Saturday evening. Workers have so far pulled up 13 bodies and rescued nine people who were treated for injuries.

As of Monday afternoon, rescuers had pumped out most of the water from the tunnel and were searching the site on foot, a day after they used rubber boats to move and transport bodies on stretchers. Hundreds of emergency workers, soldiers, and police were also looking for any survivors in the southeastern town of Yecheon, where at least nine people were dead and eight others listed as missing after landslides destroyed homes and buckled roads, the county office said.

Photos from the scene showed fire and police officers using search dogs while wading through knee-high mud and debris from destroyed homes. Nearly 200 homes and around 150 roads were damaged or destroyed across the country, while 28,607 people were without electricity over the past several days, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said in a report. (Read more severe weather stories.)