Lana Del Rey Spotted Working at a Waffle House

Nobody is quite sure what's going on regarding the odd Alabama job
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 21, 2023 4:40 PM CDT
Lana Del Rey Spotted Working at a Waffle House
Lana Del Rey arrives at the Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch at City Market Social on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Los Angeles.   (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The day's dose of celebrity weirdness comes courtesy of singer Lana Del Rey, who was spotted working as a waitress—nametag and all—at a Waffle House in Florence, Alabama, reports Al.com. The 38-year-old hasn't explained the reason she took a shift at the restaurant, though Insider notes that fan forums were speculating about a possible music video or a publicity stunt for something as-yet unspecified. In the meantime, photos and videos were circulating on social media of Del Rey (known for hits such as "Summertime Sadness") engaging with customers, serving coffee, and generally acting like a waitress.

"She was there, wearing a uniform and everything," fan Karina Cisneros Juarez tells AL.com. "It was a bit surreal. I just told her how much I loved her music and her work in general. She was super lovely, and incredibly nice." CNN notes that in one video, Del Rey spots a customer from behind the counter. "Oh look at this guy," she says. "Oh God, Charlie don't film him without his permission." Del Rey has been spotted elsewhere in Alabama of late, including a nail salon, though she doesn't appear to have any shows or other music projects going on there. (Read more Lana Del Rey stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X