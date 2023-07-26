Trump Asks Congress for Help: 'They Keep Coming After Me'

Former President Trump is asking Congress to intervene as he faces an indictment over alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. "Congress, if you will, please investigate the political witch hunts against me currently being brought by the corrupt DOJ and FBI, who are totally out of control," Trump says in a video message shared Tuesday, per the Independent . "They keep coming after me." Last week, Trump said he had received a letter informing him that he is a target in the Jan. 6 investigation, meaning an indictment could be imminent. "It will be their updated form of rigging our most important election," Trump says in the video. "Look at the polls, they can't beat me. The only way they can win is to cheat."

Trump claims the Jan. 6 investigation is "retribution against me for winning," though Trump lost the election to President Biden. The House panel investigating Jan. 6 recommended Trump be charged with numerous crimes including inciting or assisting an insurrection and conspiracy to defraud the United States. In recent months, special counsel Jack Smith's team has interviewed Richard Donoghue, the former acting deputy attorney general who told the House select committee that Trump urged himself and Jeffrey Rosen, then acting attorney general, to "just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen," per the New York Times.

In another potential blow, Bernard Kerik, the former New York City police commissioner who teamed up with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani to investigate the election, turned over hundreds of pages of documents to prosecutors in recent days, the outlet adds. Trump is already facing charges of falsifying business records in New York and federal charges related to the mishandling of classified documents in Florida. Additional charges will further complicate his campaign to take the White House in 2024. Apart from the Jan. 6 investigation, a grand jury in Georgia is considering whether to charge Trump and others with violating state election law, per the Guardian. Charges in that case are to be delivered at the start of August. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)