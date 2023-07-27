Report: McConnell Has Fallen at Least 3 Times This Year

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday evening that he was "fine" after freezing up for around 20 seconds during his weekly press conference—but he didn't say whether he had seen a doctor after the incident, which has added to concerns about the 81-year-old Republican's health. McConnell suffered a concussion and was out of the Senate for nearly six weeks after falling at a Washington, DC, hotel in March, and sources tell CNN that there have been at least two other falls this year. The sources say McConnell tripped and fell during a visit to Finland in February, though he picked himself up and appeared unharmed.

McConnell also fell earlier this month while disembarking from a plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport earlier this month, sources tell NBC News, though he didn't appear seriously injured and was seen at the Capitol later in the day. McConnell had polio as a 2-year-old and has always walked with a slight limp. NBC reports that a GOP senator speaking under condition of anonymity says McConnell is "definitely slower with his gait" lately but he doesn't address any health issues in closed-door GOP meetings.

McConnell is the fourth-oldest sitting senator, behind Sens. Bernie Sanders, Chuck Grassley, and Dianne Feinstein, who turned 90 last month. On Wednesday, he was escorted back to his office by an aide and Sen. John Barrasso, a doctor, after he froze up during the press conference and appeared disoriented. He later rejoined the conference and answered questions. Barrasso said he continues to be "concerned" about McConnell after the March fall, though he added that he has made a "remarkable recovery," the AP reports. McConnell said Wednesday evening that President Biden called to check up on him. The senator said he told the president he had been "sandbagged," a reference to the June graduation ceremony at the Air Force Academy, when the 80-year-old president tripped over a sandbag and fell. (Read more Mitch McConnell stories.)