Democrats Flip on Releasing 2024 Campaign Assessment

The Democratic National Committee has finished dissecting its rough 2024 cycle—but it's keeping the postmortem under wraps despite earlier saying the assessment would be made public. Chair Ken Martin, who said in February that the report "of course" would be released, is now opting for secrecy as the party tries to move past losing the White House and into the 2026 midterm campaigns, Politico reports. "Here's our North Star: does this help us win?" Martin said Thursday in a statement, per the Hill. "If the answer is no, it's a distraction from the core mission."