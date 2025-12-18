Democrats Flip on Releasing 2024 Campaign Assessment

The Democratic National Committee has finished dissecting its rough 2024 cycle—but it's keeping the postmortem under wraps despite earlier saying the assessment would be made public. Chair Ken Martin, who said in February that the report "of course" would be released, is now opting for secrecy as the party tries to move past losing the White House and into the 2026 midterm campaigns, Politico reports. "Here's our North Star: does this help us win?" Martin said Thursday in a statement, per the Hill. "If the answer is no, it's a distraction from the core mission."
The internal review is based on hundreds of interviews across all 50 states. Donors and key allies have been briefed on the results, but not rank-and-file Democrats or the public. A DNC official said party leaders want to avoid relitigating how the election was lost to Donald Trump and instead highlight recent wins in special elections and in states like Virginia and New Jersey. Outside progressive and center-left groups have published their own postmortems, and some DNC members have been pressing for the committee's version to see daylight. Details:
- What's not known: Excerpts obtained by Politico sketch out certain findings but omit some of the most contentious issues. The shared sections do not address Joe Biden's decision to seek reelection or his widely criticized debate performance—factors many Democrats privately blame for Vice President Kamala Harris' defeat.
- Partial findings: The report instead flags problems with outdated data systems, a weak digital presence, and slippage among younger voters, noting Republican strength with influencers and nontraditional media. It also urges future campaigns to focus less on raw contact numbers and more on meaningful conversations with voters, as well as year-round organizing and upgraded tech.
- Policy messaging: The review describes Democrats as largely reactive on immigration and crime, terrain that typically benefits Republicans, but doesn't single out specific campaigns or figures. Publicly, Martin says the party has "completed a comprehensive review" and is "putting our learnings into motion," arguing that the only relevant test for any discussion is whether it helps Democrats win.
- Critical reaction: "It's reflective of a broader problem within the party, which is we are scared of ever making anybody in our coalition upset," said Simon Bazelon, a Democratic researcher. Bazelon was the lead author of another assessment, "Deciding to Win," which was released by Welcome PAC, per the New York Times.
- Positive reaction: "Haven't we rehashed 2024 enough?" said Daniel Wessel, a former DNC communications adviser. "We just won a bunch of elections this year. There is also a lot of good to be learned from there."