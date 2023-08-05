The Best 10 Books, From Reader's Digest

Those looking to update their reading list for the home stretch of summer might find some ideas in the updated Reader's Digest list of the "100 best books of all time." The editors "considered bestsellers, award winners, and books that are highly rated by readers and critics alike," per the guide. One uniting factor: "Most have had profound impacts on literature, culture, or the world in general." Both Leo Tolstoy and Stephen King crack the top 10:
- Anna Karenina, Leo Tolstoy, 1878
- To Kill a Mockingbird, Harper Lee, 1960
- Where the Sidewalk Ends, Shel Silverstein, 1974
- Valley of the Dolls, Jacqueline Susann, 1966
- The Shining, Stephen King, 1977
- The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupery, 1943
- The Fellowship of the Ring, JRR Tolkien, 1954
- The Handmaid's Tale, Margaret Atwood, 1985
- A Wrinkle in Time, Madeleine L'Engle, 1962
- Pride and Prejudice, Jane Austen, 1813
- Newest: The newest book on the list is The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich, which came out in 2020 and ranks as No. 66.
- High surprise: The list has some titles that don't often crop up on such lists, including All the President's Men by Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, which came out in 1974 and clocks in at a strong No. 11.
- No. 100: The last book on the list of 100 is A Visit From the Goon Squad by Jennifer Egan, which came out in 2010.
See the full list
, which includes short descriptions of each title. (Or check out other lists
.)