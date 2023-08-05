The Best 10 Books, From Reader's Digest

Those looking to update their reading list for the home stretch of summer might find some ideas in the updated Reader's Digest list of the "100 best books of all time." The editors "considered bestsellers, award winners, and books that are highly rated by readers and critics alike," per the guide. One uniting factor: "Most have had profound impacts on literature, culture, or the world in general." Both Leo Tolstoy and Stephen King crack the top 10:

Anna Karenina, Leo Tolstoy, 1878 To Kill a Mockingbird, Harper Lee, 1960 Where the Sidewalk Ends, Shel Silverstein, 1974 Valley of the Dolls, Jacqueline Susann, 1966 The Shining, Stephen King, 1977 The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupery, 1943 The Fellowship of the Ring, JRR Tolkien, 1954 The Handmaid's Tale, Margaret Atwood, 1985 A Wrinkle in Time, Madeleine L'Engle, 1962 Pride and Prejudice, Jane Austen, 1813