Indictment: Trump Knew Election Claims Were Lies

"Despite having lost, the Defendant was determined to remain in power," a federal indictment filed against Donald Trump Tuesday states. The former president was charged on four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the US, over his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The 45-page indictment filed by special counsel Jack Smith states that for more than two months after the election, Trump "spread lies" that there had been widespread fraud and he was the real winner, the Hill reports. "These claims were false, and the Defendant knew that they were false," it states. "But the Defendant repeated and widely disseminated them anyway—to make his knowingly false claims appear legitimate, create an intense national atmosphere of mistrust and anger, and erode public faith in the administration of the election." More:

Co-conspirators. The indictment, which can be seen in full here, refers to six co-conspirators, including four attorneys, but they have not been named or charged. "Observers will try to match their descriptions against prominent allies of Trump in his attempt to subvert the election, like Rudolph W. Giuliani, John Eastman, Sidney Powell, Jeffrey Clark, Kenneth Chesebro and others," the New York Times reports.