This Is the Judge in Trump's Jan. 6 Trial

The judges in the various cases against Donald Trump are, not surprisingly, the subject of much interest (and sometimes threats or scrutiny). With Trump's third indictment comes a third judge: meet Tanya S. Chutkan, who has been assigned to oversee the case involving Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Media outlets including the Washington Post, the Hill, ABC News, CNN, and Axios are taking a look at Chutkan, as well as the process that got her assigned to the case:

Background: Chutkan was born in Jamaica and attended George Washington University and the University of Pennsylvania law school before working for many years as a public defender as well as a private attorney. Then-President Barack Obama appointed her to the US District Court for the District of Columbia in 2014, and she was confirmed unanimously by the Senate.

Chutkan was born in Jamaica and attended George Washington University and the University of Pennsylvania law school before working for many years as a public defender as well as a private attorney. Then-President Barack Obama appointed her to the US District Court for the District of Columbia in 2014, and she was confirmed unanimously by the Senate. How was she chosen for the Trump case? The Post says that the choice was essentially a random draw, explaining that there's "a random process intended to prevent prosecutors from judge-shopping in pursuit of a friendlier forum, or judges from steering cases among themselves" by which she was assigned to the case. It goes much more into detail on that process here.