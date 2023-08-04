Kickstarter Backers Waiting on Office Spinoff to Be Refunded

Leslie David Baker has been working on a spinoff for his beloved Office character Stanley for years now. And while it sounds like the series, dubbed Uncle Stan, is still in the works, it's been stalled for so long that fans who backed it on Kickstarter in 2020 are being refunded, People reports. In an Instagram update, Baker explained that first there were delays due to the COVID lockdowns, and more recently, with Hollywood writers and actors both on strike, the project remains "on hold indefinitely." Baker said that, "in light of the current economic situation," the team decided to refund all backers while still fulfilling their promised campaign rewards.

"The funds were never used for any purposes other than reward fulfillment and backer refunds, and have otherwise remained accounted for and untouched in the account," he writes. "We apologize about the delay in updates. We have been working behind the scenes to get everything on track and rewards fulfilled. We are just as excited as all of you to get this project out and truly appreciate all of your patience and support." The premise of the show involves Stan coming out of retirement in Florida to help his nephew raise his kids and run his motorcycle/flower shop, per the Hollywood Reporter. (Read more The Office stories.)