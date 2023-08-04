How Trump, Jack Smith Interacted at the Arraignment

It was a historic moment as former President Trump was arraigned on federal charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Washington, DC, on Thursday. But was there a "historic glance"? Trump and special counsel Jack Smith—the man behind the charges that could see the former president locked up for the rest of his life—sat just 15 feet apart during the hearing. Unlike in a Miami courtroom, where Trump was arraigned on charges related to his handling of classified documents in June, the pair were visible to each other, with Trump at the defense table and Smith in the courtroom's front row, per the AP and New York Times. Here's how they interacted, according to these outlets and others: