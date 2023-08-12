Researchers Train AI to Steal Data From Keyboard Clicks

Debates over whether advancements in artificial intelligence are good or bad won't subside any time soon—and this new wrinkle won't help. British researchers have discovered that by mixing machine learning and recordings of typing, it's possible to train AI to steal passwords merely by hearing which keys get pressed. Via Tom's Guide and BleepingComputer comes the story of a so-called acoustic attack that can siphon data from keystroke sounds with remarkable 95% accuracy. According to the paper published August 3, the researchers positioned an iPhone a short distance from a MacBook and recorded the sound of 36 keys as each was pressed 25 times. The recordings allowed the researchers to make waveforms and spectrograms that enabled them to visualize the acoustic differences between each key.