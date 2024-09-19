Emhoff's Ex Hits Back at Latest Snark Regarding Kamala's Lack of Kids

Kerstin Emhoff, film producer and ex-wife to Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, is weighing in on the right's unceasing commentary regarding the fact that her ex-husband's second wife has no biological children . That second wife is, of course, Kamala Harris, vice president and Democratic presidential nominee, and the latest to criticize her lack of bio kids is Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Sanders, governor of Arkansas, appeared at a campaign event for Donald Trump Tuesday in Michigan, where she said, per Newsweek , "My kids keep me humble. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn't have anything keeping her humble." (Sanders also mispronounced Harris' first name, HuffPo reports.) Enter Kerstin Emhoff.

Emhoff, mother to 30-year-old Cole and 25-year-old Ella with her ex, replied on X, "Cole and Ella keep us inspired to make the world a better place. I do it through storytelling. Kamala Harris has spent her entire career working for the people, ALL families. That keeps you pretty humble." Emhoff and Harris have a famously good relationship, and instead of referring to Harris as their stepmom, Emhoff's kids call her "Momala." Emhoff has often posted in support of Harris' presidential bid, including from the DNC, and last month, she reposted a comment pointing out that she supports Harris "more enthusiastically" than Melania Trump supports her husband. Emhoff replied, "Damn right." (More Kamala Harris 2024 stories.)