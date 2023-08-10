Olivia Newton-John's Family: She's Visiting Us After Death

Olivia Newton-John died a year ago this month, at the age of 73, and her closest family members say her missed presence has been coming through for them "in ways they never could have imagined," per People . Chloe Lattanzi, the late singer's 37-year-old daughter, tells the magazine that years back, she and her mom were having a conversation about paranormal activity, and Newton-John vowed to Lattanzi she would one day come back from the afterlife to visit "as one of those orb things." Lattanzi now says that promise came to pass just days after Newton-John died.

"Two weeks after she passed, my phone accidentally took a picture of my dog, and there floating by his head was a little blue orb," Lattanzi says. John Easterling, Newton-John's widower, says he had a similar experience when he traveled to Peru in June with his late wife's ashes, to mark what would've been the couple's 15th wedding anniversary at the site where they married. "I took a picture, and this blue orb is right between my eyes" in the image, he says, adding, "It's been a supernatural year."

Over at the AV Club, Sam Barsanti takes a deeper dive into what the appearance of an orb could mean, noting that, per a site called Haunted Rooms, they're "generally thought to be the manifestation of energy." Blue orbs specifically could indicate "the presence of a calming or healing energy or spirit." Barsanti notes, however, that the orbs in this particular case could also just be light bouncing off the camera lens. Still, Barsanti doesn't begrudge Lattanzi and Easterling their desire to think the orbs are Newton-John, writing, "Grief is hard, and if seeing blue orbs helps you get through it, then good for you." (Read more Olivia Newton-John stories.)