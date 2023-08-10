After 275 Days, Epic Ski Season Ends in California

An epic California ski season finally ended Sunday after 275 days of skiers hitting the slopes. Mammoth Mountain, the state's highest-elevation ski resort, got a record amount of snowfall this winter and was able to keep lifts open until that day, the Guardian reports. They had opened in early November, making this the second-longest ski season in the seven-decade history of the resort—which not uncommonly stays open for skiing into early July, but has only twice before stayed open into August, Ski Mag reports. One of those times was the 1994-95 ski season, the resort's longest ever, NPR reports. The other was in 2017.

Mammoth, which is in the eastern Sierra Nevadas, got 715 inches of snow at its main lodge this winter, and almost 900 inches (that's 75 feet) at the 11,000-foot summit. The mountain's average annual snowfall is 400 inches. Making this year even more notable, however, was how well the snow transitioned as winter turned to spring and then to summer, a Mammoth spokesperson tells NPR. "This year on July 4th, almost the entire upper mountain was open. It was basically full go. That's very unusual," he says. For those of you already mourning the end of ski season, don't worry: Mammoth is currently scheduled to reopen November 11. (Read more skiing stories.)