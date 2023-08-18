Christie Calls Trump 'Certified Loser, Verified Coward'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie responded with mock shock Friday to the Republican frontrunner's decision to skip the party's presidential debate next week. Donald Trump, freshly indicted in Georgia, is required to turn himself in by the end of the week in Fulton County. "Surprise, surprise … the guy who is out on bail from four jurisdictions and can't defend his reprehensible conduct, is running scared and hiding from the debate stage," Christie posted on X, the Hill reports. "Trump—certified loser, verified coward."

Christie also had a suggestion for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis if he decides to follow advice from his side to defend Trump during the debate, per the New York Times: Fold. "He should do Donald Trump a favor and do our party a favor, come back to Tallahassee and endorse Donald Trump," Christie told an audience Friday in South Miami. Polls show DeSantis running well behind Trump and Christie running well behind DeSantis. Christie repeatedly knocked both rivals in their home state, DeSantis for apparently receiving guidance to praise Trump. "The only way to beat someone," Christie said, "is to beat him." (Read more Republican presidential primaries stories.)