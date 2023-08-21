New Argument Asserts Trump Is Ineligible to Run

Former President Trump is miles and miles ahead of his Republican competitors. But if an upcoming law review article is correct, the former president shouldn't even be running in the first place. The argument that Trump is constitutionally ineligible is being made by conservative scholars William Baude of the University of Chicago and Michael Stokes Paulsen of the University of St. Thomas, reports the Guardian. Coverage:

In their article to be published in the University of Pennsylvania Law Review, the pair cite section 3 of the 14th Amendment. It stipulates that no person who has taken an oath "as an officer of the United States" can hold office if they "have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof." The full text is here. Their view: "The bottom line is that Donald Trump 'engaged in insurrection or rebellion' and gave 'aid or comfort' to others engaging in such conduct, within the original meaning of those terms as employed in section 3 of the 14th amendment," write Baude and Paulsen. "If the public record is accurate, the case is not even close."