Trump Razzes Prosecutor About Being 'Flight Risk'

The fourth of former President Trump's indictments is unique in one more way : Unlike the first three, he's going to have to post bond in Georgia. After announcing that he would turn himself in on Thursday, Trump took to Truth Social to joke that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis must think he's going to flee the country. "I assume, therefore, that she thought I was a 'flight' risk—I'd fly far away, maybe to Russia, Russia, Russia, share a gold domed suite with Vladimir, never to be seen or heard from again." Trump kept the joke up as he pondered his escape plane.

"Would I be able to take my very 'understated' airplane with the gold TRUMP affixed for all to see," he wrote, per Newsweek. "Probably not, I'd be much better off flying commercial—I'm sure nobody would recognize me!" Trump will turn himself in at the Fulton County Jail, though the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports he isn't expected to spend much time there. He will, however, be present long enough to be fingerprinted and perhaps to have a mugshot taken. To go free, he'll have to put up $20,000 of his $200,000 bond, per USA Today. In an earlier post, Trump complained that his arrest "is in strict coordination with Crooked Joe Biden's DOJ. It is all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE!"

The former president is under new restrictions in regard to his public statements, including social media posts, and is now forbidden from making any that might be construed as witness intimidation or obstruction of justice. That's also true in other cases. But as the Washington Post reports, enforcement might be impossible in the midst of the 2024 campaign. "It's right and good that Judge (Tanya) Chutkan is making it clear that she's not going to focus on politics," former federal prosecutor Kenneth White tells the newspaper, referring to the federal election case against Trump in DC. "That's a very no-nonsense federal judge thing to say. But even if she'd like this to be completely divorced from politics, it can't be. It's steeped in politics." The story digs into the challenges. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)