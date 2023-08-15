One Big Wrinkle in Georgia Case: It Might Be Televised

Monday night's Georgia indictment may be the fourth of former President Trump, but it is different from the others in key ways. For starters, Trump would not be able to attempt to pardon himself should he be re-elected because it's a state case. Also:

Televised: Unlike a federal case, this trial might be televised, notes the Hill. "It would really afford the public to see and to evaluate evidence for themselves, and to also understand, or at least appreciate, the process involved," says Georgia State University prof Michael Kreis, who adds that Georgia has a reputation for court transparency. It could also have a pronounced effect on the 2024 election if prosecutors get their wish for a trial in six months. Given the complexity of the case, however, it's possible the trial could be delayed until after the election, notes Aaron Blake in the Washington Post.