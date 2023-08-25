Auto Workers Say OK to a Potential Strike

Auto workers are voting overwhelmingly to give union leaders the authority to call strikes against Detroit car companies if a contract agreement isn't reached. The United Auto Workers union said Friday that results are still being tallied, but so far 97% have voted in favor of authorizing one or more strikes against Stellantis, General Motors, and Ford, per the AP. Such votes are almost always approved by large margins. Contracts between the union representing about 146,000 workers and the companies expire at 11:59pm Sept. 14. In a statement Friday, the UAW said the vote does not guarantee that a strike will be called.
The union is seeking a 40% pay increase, restoration of pensions for new hires, elimination of wage tiers, and other items. UAW President Shawn Fain has often told workers they have to be ready to strike in order to achieve gains from the profitable automakers. The union also wants to represent joint venture electric vehicle battery plants being built by the companies, and it's seeking top union wages at those factories. The companies have said they're bargaining in good faith, but Fain says talks aren't progressing fast enough. He said it's possible the union could strike all three companies simultaneously.
