Auto Workers Say OK to a Potential Strike

Auto workers are voting overwhelmingly to give union leaders the authority to call strikes against Detroit car companies if a contract agreement isn't reached. The United Auto Workers union said Friday that results are still being tallied, but so far 97% have voted in favor of authorizing one or more strikes against Stellantis, General Motors, and Ford, per the AP. Such votes are almost always approved by large margins. Contracts between the union representing about 146,000 workers and the companies expire at 11:59pm Sept. 14. In a statement Friday, the UAW said the vote does not guarantee that a strike will be called.