Alleged Drew Barrymore Stalker Went House-to-House

A man who allegedly went house-to-house in Drew Barrymore's Long Island neighborhood looking for the star's home has been charged with fourth-degree stalking. Police in Southampton say Chad Michael Busto, 43, was arrested just before midnight Thursday, the day after area residents reported him and he was briefly detained, NBC News reports. Police said they had received 911 calls and were told the suspect "was riding a bicycle up into private driveways and stating to area residents that he was looking for Drew Barrymore's residence." Sources tell the New York Post that Busto made it to the steps of Barrymore's home, though she wasn't there at the time.

"He was suspected of stalking Ms. Barrymore due to previous incidents involving the actor." The previous incidents include one on Monday night, when Busto rushed toward the stage at a Manhattan venue while Barrymore was being interviewed by singer Renée Rapp. Deadline reports that he shouted, "Drew Barrymore! I'm Chad Michael Busto. You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while you're in New York." Rapp helped Barrymore get off stage immediately. Busto was taken away by security guards who stopped him climbing the stage.

The Santa Monica Daily Press reports that Busto has a long arrest record, including a 2009 arrest in Santa Monica for breaking into an old bus station. His record also includes arrests for disorderly conduct and trespassing in Georgia, Texas, Minnesota, Florida, and Wisconsin. He also has a history of obsession with female celebrities including Amber Heard, according to the Daily Beast. (Read more Drew Barrymore stories.)