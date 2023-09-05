There was chaos on the red carpet at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on Monday as protesters scuffled with police while shouting "Abusers!" and "No rape culture!" The Italian film festival is premiering new films by three directors accused of sexual misconduct: Woody Allen, Roman Polanski, and Luc Besson. It was at the premiere of Allen's 50th feature and first French-language film, Coup de Chance, that the scuffles broke out, per the BBC and CNN. More:



The disturbance: About 20 people "marched past the cinema's entrance just as Allen was walking down the red carpet" and "shouted slogans including 'No rape culture!' and 'We are speaking for those without a voice against the director rapists,'" per the The Hollywood Reporter. Some removed their shirts, per Variety, while some scuffled with police, per the BBC.

The protesters: They were men and woman affiliated with various Italian organizations, including the feminist group Non Una Di Meno, per Screen Daily. They handed out pamphlets that decried the festival's embrace of Allen, Besson, and Polanski. "If violence is never considered serious enough or credible enough, and if those who perpetrate it continue never to be held responsible, things can never change," they read in part.

The accusations: Allen's adopted daughter Dylan Farrow claims he molested her in 1992 when she was 7, though a prosecutor declined to bring charges. Polanski pleaded guilty to the statutory rape of a 13-year-old in the US in 1977 but fled the country before his sentencing. Besson was cleared of rape by a French court in June.