Ken Jennings to Host 'Changed' 40th Season of Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! is returning Monday night for what producer Michael Davies says will be a "changed" 40th season. Deadline reports that co-host Mayim Bialik, who left in the final week of Season 39 in solidarity with striking writers, will be absent. Ken Jennings will be hosting solo and will also host Celebrity Jeopardy! when it returns on Sept. 27. With writers still on strike, Davies say there will be a mix of questions written before the strike began and questions from old games, reports Rolling Stone .

The show will be recycling contestants as well as questions. Davies told the Inside Jeopardy! podcast last month that "it would not be fair" to have new contestants making their first appearance with "non-original material" or a "combination of non-original material and material that was written pre-strike." He said the season will open with a "second chance tournament for players from Season 37 who lost their initial game." The show, he said, is in a holding pattern while the strike continues. (Read more Jeopardy stories.)