Alaskan Hiker Rescued Thanks to Wildlife Cam

Observers alerted rangers in Katmai National Park to hiker asking for help
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 12, 2023 2:56 PM CDT
Wildlife Cam May Have Saved Alaskan Hiker
A view of Alaska's Katmai National Park.   (Getty / christiannafzger)

A hiker in remote Alaska used his wits to summon help in rough weather. As NPR reports, the unidentified man showed up on the live-stream of a wildlife camera on Dumpling Mountain in Katmai National Park. He approached the camera twice, once to mouth the words "help me" and again to give a thumbs-down signal. People watching the cam—probably hoping to catch a glimpse of the park's brown bears—picked up on his pleas, per CNN. "There is someone distressed on the camera," one viewer posted in the stream's comments section. A moderator saw it and alerted a park ranger.

Others also took action. "I called the local PD and tried my best not to sound like a crazy bear person in Oklahoma," one user wrote, per the New York Times. It all worked. "The park sent a search-and-rescue team to find the hiker, who was caught in windy and rainy conditions with poor visibility," said the National Park Service a statement. "Park rangers found the hiker a few hours later, unharmed, and brought the hiker back to safety." Had the man been unable to get back on his own before nightfall, a park official suggests he may not have survived the night. The cam is operated by Explore.org, and a spokesperson says this is a first for the organization. (Read more hikers stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X