'Cybersecurity Issue' Hits MGM Resorts' Hotels, Casinos

A "cybersecurity issue" led to the shutdown of some casino and hotel computer systems at MGM Resorts International properties across the US, a company official reported Monday. The incident began Sunday. The extent of its effect was not immediately known on reservation systems and casino floors in Las Vegas and states including Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio, company spokesman Brian Ahern said. The FBI is "aware of the incident," the bureau said in a statement from its national press office. It characterized the event as "still ongoing" and did not disclose details, the AP reports.

MGM Resorts said it identified a "cybersecurity issue affecting some of the company's systems" and its investigation involved external cybersecurity experts. The nature of the issue was not described, but the statement said efforts to protect data included "shutting down certain systems." It said the investigation was continuing. A post on the company website said the site was down. It listed telephone numbers to reach the reservation system and properties. A post on the company's BetMGM website in Nevada acknowledged that some customers were unable to log on. Customers have complained about malfunctioning digital keys and shared videos of switched-off slot machines, the BBC reports.

The company has tens of thousands of hotel rooms in Las Vegas at properties including the MGM Grand, Bellagio, Cosmopolitan, Aria, New York-New York, Park MGM, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, and Delano. It also operates properties in China and Macau. "Our resorts including dining, entertainment and gaming are still operational," the company said in a statement. "Our guests continue to be able to access their hotel rooms and our Front Desk is ready to assist our guests as needed." (Read more cybersecurity stories.)