Trump: I'll Testify I Didn't Order Any Tapes Destroyed

Former President Trump says he's willing to testify under oath that he didn't order staffers to destroy surveillance tapes at Mar-a-Lago. In an interview with Meet the Press that airs Sunday, Trump denied prosecutors' allegations that he ordered the tapes destroyed to cover up his handling of classified information at his Florida estate, reports the Hill. "That's false," he told host Kristen Welker, who is taking over the position of moderator of the show. When Welker pressed Trump on whether he would say that in court, he responded, "Sure, I'm going to—I'll testify." He added: "More importantly, the tapes weren't deleted. In other words, there was nothing done to them. And they were my tapes. I could have fought them. I didn't even have to give them the tapes, I don't think."