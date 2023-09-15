More Witness Interviews in Kabul Bombing Ordered

For the first time, almost 20 eyewitnesses to the bombing at the Kabul airport as US forces were leaving Afghanistan will be able to tell their stories to Pentagon investigators. Gen. Michael Kurilla ordered the interviews of US personnel who were wounded in the August 2021 attack and whose public statements are at odds with the Pentagon's finding that the bombing could not have been prevented. A statement said Kurilla, who heads US Central Command, wants to make sure that "relevant voices are fully heard and that we take those accounts and examine them seriously," the Washington Post reports.