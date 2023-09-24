This Is the Most Diverse State in America

If you're looking to set down roots in a true melting pot—in a place that WalletHub notes features "a complex tapestry of backgrounds"—there are some places in America that thrive when it comes to diversity. The site wanted to determine "where idea and identity exchanges have occurred at the highest level," so it compared all 50 states in six key diversity categories: socioeconomic (which includes both income and educational attainment); cultural, which looks at racial and ethnic diversity, as well as languages spoken and where people were born; economic, which factors in type of industry, type of job, and worker status; household (think number of people under one roof, plus marital status, among other factors); religious; and political. Here, the states that make up the top and bottom 10: