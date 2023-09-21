Bus Overturns on High School Band Trip

A bus taking high school students from Long Island to Pennsylvania for band camp overturned on Thursday on Interstate 84, about 75 miles north of New York City. Gov. Kathy Hochul said two adults were killed and five or six people were critically injured, per CBS News; rescuers told CNN that at least 48 people were hurt overall. They were taken to six hospitals. Hochul said preliminary indications are that a bad front tire caused the crash. "A bus that literally tumbled down a 50 foot ravine within minutes. It's extraordinary," she said while asking for prayers for the victims and their families.