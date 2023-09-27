Family Decries Cyclist's 'Sick' Murder by Laughing Teens

"Ready?" says the driver as a car speeds up behind a cyclist in a designated bike lane in Las Vegas. "Yeah, hit his ass," says his passenger, who is filming with his cellphone. A chuckle is heard just before the vehicle strikes Andreas "Andy" Probst , a 64-year-old retired police chief for the California city of Bell, who slams into the windshield before falling lifeless to the ground. The vehicle continues driving. It's a horrifying peek at what police allege was a crime spree committed by two teenagers on the morning of Aug. 14, including four car thefts and three hit-and-runs, per ABC News . Jesus Ayala, who has since turned 18, was allegedly driving a stolen Hyundai Electra when he hit Probst, as 16-year-old passenger Jzamir Keys egged him on.

Police say Keys was driving the stolen vehicle earlier that morning, around 5:27am local time, when he intentionally struck a 72-year-old cyclist, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. "He ran me over on purpose," the victim said in a 911 call. "He could have killed me." Police say the teens intentionally struck another vehicle before hitting Probst around 6am. Ayala was arrested on traffic charges later that day. Keys was arrested Sept. 19 after police learned about the video circulating at a local high school. Both teens are now charged with murder, attempted murder, and battery with use of a deadly weapon. Ayala is additionally charged with leaving the scene of a crash and possession of a stolen vehicle, per ABC.

Their behavior is "outrageous and cannot be tolerated," Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Monday as he laid out additional charges against the pair, per the AP. They will be tried as adults and face up to 20 years to life in state prison if convicted. (They cannot face the death penalty under Nevada law as they were minors at the time of the alleged crime.) "I don't know why he did this," Ayala's mother tells KLAS. "I don't know if God can forgive this." "We are praying that justice is served," the Probst family says in a Tuesday statement, per ABC. "There are no words in this world that can express how truly devastated and heartbroken we are. Andy was a one-of-a-kind man, and for two individuals to take his life in such a cold and callous way is sick." (A juvenile is accused of similar crimes in California.)