The way things stood Monday remain how they stand just hours before the Republican presidential debate Wednesday in California, with two notable candidates not expected to take the stage. FOX 26 Houston reports that former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson didn't make the cut, while former President Trump, far and away the GOP frontrunner in polls despite his four recent indictments, is skipping the debate to instead head to Michigan to meet with striking autoworkers. The debate will be moderated by Fox News' Dana Perino and Stuart Varney, as well as Univision's Ilia Calderon, and will be hosted on the Fox Business Network from 9pm to 11pm ET, per the New York Times. It will also air on Fox News and Univision and stream on Fox Nation, Univision, and Rumble. More on what to expect:



Catching up with the candidates: The AP runs through how each of the competitors did during the last debate, and where some may now stand with voters. Set to take the stage Wednesday night: former VP Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Ghost of the Gipper: Voice of America places its focus on the debate's venue—the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, where the specter of No. 40 looms large. The location "brings back the views of a former president who still serves as a conservative model to the party," VOA notes.

Voice of America places its focus on the debate's venue—the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, where the specter of No. 40 looms large. The location "brings back the views of a former president who still serves as a conservative model to the party," VOA notes. What else to watch for: CNN expands on the Reagan vibe, as well as on what else to expect during the show. For one, the news outlet anticipates "major divides on abortion," after Trump recently opened "what could be the party's most significant policy fissure."