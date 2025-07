The investigation into Monday's mass shooting inside a midtown Manhattan skyscraper is indeed turning to the gunman's views of the NFL. New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed on Tuesday that authorities "have reason to believe that he was focused" on the league, reports the New York Times.

"From our preliminary investigation, he took the wrong elevator bank up to the NFL headquarters," Adams said on CBS Mornings. "Instead, it took him to Rudin Management, and that is where he carried out additional shootings and took the lives of additional employees." The first shootings, including that of NYPD officer Didarul Islam, took place in the lobby.