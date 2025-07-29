Harvard Braces for Staggering Payout in US Fight

Columbia paid a $200 million fine—so how much might Harvard have to shell out to settle its fight with the Trump administration? The New York Times is the first to put a number on it, and it's a big one: $500 million. The newspaper reports that the Ivy League school is willing to pay that much as negotiations continue with federal officials. Whether it would go directly to the federal government or be disbursed in some other way is one of the issues under discussion.