Politics | Jeffrey Epstein On Epstein, Trump May Have a Joe Rogan Problem Podcaster won't let it rest, while most Americans disapprove of president's handling of the issue By John Johnson Posted Jul 29, 2025 11:05 AM CDT Copied A photograph of President Trump and Jeffrey Epstein is displayed on the side of a van in Aberdeen, Scotland, on Monday. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP) Three stories on Tuesday illustrate how President Trump continues to take flak over the Jeffrey Epstein files from across the political spectrum: Rogan: Media writer Brian Stelter of CNN notes that Joe Rogan continues to hammer away at the topic, counting no fewer than 40 mentions of Epstein's name in his most recent podcast. Rogan didn't call out Trump himself, but he blamed Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI chief Kash Patel, and others of trying to "gaslight" Americans by reversing course on the release of the files. He blasted Patel in particular for releasing video of Epstein in prison when "the film has a f---ing minute missing. ... Do you think we're babies?" In Stelter's view, Rogan's continuing anger is a sign that the "conspiracy-coded Epstein controversy isn't fading away." Survey: The Washington Post texted more than 1,000 Americans and found that more than half are paying at least some attention to the controversy. Only 16% approve of how Trump has handled the issue, with 58% disapproving. Democrats are nearly unanimous on the latter point, while Republicans are more split: 38% approve, 24% disapprove, and the rest have no opinion. FOIA: While Trump is seeing friction within his MAGA base, a story at the Daily Beast illustrates the bipartisan nature of the political heat. The story reports that Norm Eisen, who served as ethics chief under President Obama, has filed a Freedom of Information Act request demanding the release of all Epstein files and any communication within the Justice Department about Trump's name appearing in them.