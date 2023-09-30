Player Suspended for Exposure

Joshua Primo, who was waived by the San Antonio Spurs last fall and has not played since, has been suspended for four games by the NBA after a league investigation. The reason given was conduct detrimental to the league, per the AP; the league said he exposed himself to women when with the Spurs. Primo, 20, maintains the offenses were unintentional. The NBA said it found no evidence of other misconduct.
Primo told ESPN that he's receiving therapy, after saying when he was released that he was facing mental health struggles. He said he's reached an agreement for a deal as a developmental player for the Los Angeles Clippers, after evaluation by specialists who were consulted by the team. The Spurs chose Primo, a guard, as the 12th pick overall in the 2021 draft. A Canadian, he played one season in college for Alabama. (Read more NBA stories.)