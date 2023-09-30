Player Suspended for Exposure

Joshua Primo, former Spurs guard, denies intentional misconduct
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 30, 2023 1:25 PM CDT
NBA Suspends Inactive Player
San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo plays during an NBA game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis in October 2022.   (AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)

Joshua Primo, who was waived by the San Antonio Spurs last fall and has not played since, has been suspended for four games by the NBA after a league investigation. The reason given was conduct detrimental to the league, per the AP; the league said he exposed himself to women when with the Spurs. Primo, 20, maintains the offenses were unintentional. The NBA said it found no evidence of other misconduct.

Primo told ESPN that he's receiving therapy, after saying when he was released that he was facing mental health struggles. He said he's reached an agreement for a deal as a developmental player for the Los Angeles Clippers, after evaluation by specialists who were consulted by the team. The Spurs chose Primo, a guard, as the 12th pick overall in the 2021 draft. A Canadian, he played one season in college for Alabama. (Read more NBA stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X