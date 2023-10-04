Now Grimes Is Suing Elon Musk

The strange relationship between Grimes and Elon Musk continues to get stranger: Now the singer, real name Claire Boucher, is suing the tech CEO over parental rights. Grimes and Musk have three children together , and around the same time they were procreating, he was also having twins with another woman (those five youngsters are in addition to the five living children he has with his ex-wife). There was seemingly drama recently between Grimes and that other woman, Shivon Zilis, who is an exec at one of Musk's companies, but Grimes later downplayed it and said all was good. On Friday, however, Grimes filed a "petition to establish parental relationship" against Musk, Pitchfork reports.

As Insider explains, such petitions typically involve cases where parents are not married (as Grimes and Musk are not) and one wants to have their parentage of a child legally recognized, or where one parent is trying to get custody or child support. It's not clear exactly why Grimes filed, and she has not, at least so far, filed any custody or child support requests, but Vanity Fair theorizes she's trying to "sort out her coparenting relationship" with Musk. Musk has not responded to the filing. In the aforementioned drama between Grimes and Zilis, Grimes had also accused Musk of not allowing her to see her son, but she ultimately deleted that post and said she was excited for the five half-siblings to grow up together. (Read more Elon Musk stories.)