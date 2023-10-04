Oil Drops by $5 a Barrel, Easing Inflation Pressure

Wednesday's report from ADP suggested private employers added 89,000 jobs last month, a much sharper slowdown in hiring than the 140,000 that economists expected. On Wall Street, that's currently good news because the hope is a cooling job market would mean less upward pressure on inflation. That in turn could convince the Federal Reserve to take it easier on interest rates. A second report on the economy said that growth for businesses in the US services industry slowed in September by a touch more than economists expected.

Benchmark US crude fell $5.01 to settle at $84.22 per barrel, the worst drop in just over a year. It's been pulling back since topping $93 last week. Brent crude, the international standard, lost $5.11 to $85.81. Big oil-and-gas companies fell with the price of crude. Exxon Mobil dropped 3.7%, Chevron lost 2.3% and ConocoPhillips slid 3.7%. Cal-Maine tumbled 7.3% after the egg producer reported a sharp drop in profit for its latest quarter from a year earlier.

On the winning side of Wall Street, Big Tech stocks were helping to support the market after leading it lower a day earlier. They tend to move more sharply with expectations for rates because high-growth stocks are seen as some of the biggest victims of high yields. Tesla jumped 5.9%, and Microsoft rose 1.8% to be two of the strongest forces pushing upward on the S&P 500 because of their massive size. Alphabet rose 2.1%.