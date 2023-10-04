His Access to SBF Was Wild. This Is the Result

"Michael's got a horseshoe in his underwear," is how Billy Beane put it to the Guardian. He's talking about Michael Lewis, the acclaimed journalist of Moneyball (Beane was a "character" in that one), Big Short, and Liar's Poker fame. He also happened to have been following Sam Bankman-Fried for months before FTX blew up—and he stuck around to watch the aftermath of the implosion. The result is Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon, which sources say Apple paid $5 million to secure the TV rights to without having read a single word. With the book out Tuesday, you can now read every word—or delve into some of the great articles being written about it. Three that are worth your time: