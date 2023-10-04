House No. 2 Confirms Bid for Speaker

Rep. Jim Jordan was the first Republican to announce a bid to replace Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House speaker Wednesday, but he wasn't in the race alone for long. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise announced his bid hours after Jordan, telling fellow lawmakers, "We all need to come together and pull in the same direction to get the country back on the right track." The 57-year-old, who has been undergoing treatment for blood cancer, is seen as more conservative than McCarthy, reports Reuters. Republicans are expected to hear from candidates Tuesday and vote the next day.
Sources tell the New York Times that another person seen as a possible contender, Majority Whip. Tom Emmers, plans to support Scalise in the hope of moving up from being the No. 3 House Republican to No. 2 by becoming majority leader. The AP reports that at least one other GOP lawmaker is expected to enter the race: Rep. Kevin Hern, chair of the Republican Study Committee. He spoke of his decades of business experience, with "people working together and finding common solutions," during a luncheon for the Texas GOP delegation Wednesday. Emmers, Jordan, and Scalise were also present. (Read more Steve Scalise stories.)