House No. 2 Confirms Bid for Speaker

Rep. Jim Jordan was the first Republican to announce a bid to replace Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House speaker Wednesday, but he wasn't in the race alone for long. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise announced his bid hours after Jordan, telling fellow lawmakers, "We all need to come together and pull in the same direction to get the country back on the right track." The 57-year-old, who has been undergoing treatment for blood cancer, is seen as more conservative than McCarthy, reports Reuters. Republicans are expected to hear from candidates Tuesday and vote the next day.