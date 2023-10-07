Israel Reels After Day 1 of 'War' Against Hamas

Israeli forces pressed its counterstrikes late Saturday against Hamas positions after a surprise attack began what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said is now a war that his country will win. Hundreds of people have been killed already in Israel and in the Gaza Strip. It was Israel's deadliest day in at least 75 years, the Washington Post reports. An unknown number of Israelis have been taken hostage. President Biden denounced the attack and affirmed US support of its ally. Developments include: