Pete Davidson Delivers Somber Cold Open on SNL

Saturday Night Live returned to the air after a months-long break, and the show opened on a solemn note from an unexpected source: Pete Davidson. The former cast remember returned to host, and he came out solo for the cold open to discuss the Hamas attack on Israel, reports USA Today. "I know what you're thinking, 'Who better to comment on it than Pete Davidson?'" he said. "Well, in a lot of ways, I am a good person to talk about it because when I was 7 years old, my dad was killed in a terrorist attack. So, I know something about what that's like." The reference is to the death of Scott Davidson, a New York City firefighter, in the 9/11 attacks, per the Hollywood Reporter.