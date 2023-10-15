Pete Davidson Delivers Somber Cold Open on SNL

Saturday Night Live returned to the air after a months-long break, and the show opened on a solemn note from an unexpected source: Pete Davidson. The former cast remember returned to host, and he came out solo for the cold open to discuss the Hamas attack on Israel, reports USA Today. "I know what you're thinking, 'Who better to comment on it than Pete Davidson?'" he said. "Well, in a lot of ways, I am a good person to talk about it because when I was 7 years old, my dad was killed in a terrorist attack. So, I know something about what that's like." The reference is to the death of Scott Davidson, a New York City firefighter, in the 9/11 attacks, per the Hollywood Reporter.
"I saw so many terrible pictures this week of children suffering—Israeli children, Palestinian children—and it took me back to a horrible, horrible place," he said. "You know, no one in this world deserves to suffer, especially not kids." Davidson recalled that comedy helped him cope in 2001: His mother gave him Eddie Murphy's Delirious standup special, thinking it was a Disney movie. She then tried to take the movie away upon realizing her mistake but realized her son was laughing for the first time in a long time. His conclusion:
- "I don't understand it, I really don't and I never will, but sometimes comedy is really the only way forward through tragedy," he said. "My heart is with everyone whose lives have been destroyed this week. But tonight I'm gonna do what I've always done in the face of tragedy and that's try to be funny. Remember, I said try. And live from New York, it's Saturday Night!"
