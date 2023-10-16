Biden Sounds a Note of Caution for Israel

As the world awaits what appears to be an imminent ground invasion of Gaza by Israel, President Biden sought to tread a fine line in regard to the Israeli response in a 60 Minutes interview. He supported Israel's right to go after Hamas and said the group should be wiped out, but he also warned against an occupation of Gaza and worried about the fate of civilians.

Occupation: "I think it'd be a big mistake," he said of the idea of Israel reoccupying the territory, per the New York Times. "Taking out the extremists ... is a necessary requirement," he added, but "I think that it would be a mistake for Israel to occupy Gaza again." Meanwhile, Israeli ambassador Michael Herzog told CNN that "we have no desire to occupy or reoccupy Gaza. We have no desire to rule over the lives of more than 2 million Palestinians."

"I think it'd be a big mistake," he said of the idea of Israel reoccupying the territory, per the New York Times. "Taking out the extremists ... is a necessary requirement," he added, but "I think that it would be a mistake for Israel to occupy Gaza again." Meanwhile, Israeli ambassador Michael Herzog told CNN that "we have no desire to occupy or reoccupy Gaza. We have no desire to rule over the lives of more than 2 million Palestinians." Hamas: Biden agreed when asked whether Hamas should be "eliminated entirely," saying they had "engaged in barbarism that is as consequential as the Holocaust," per Newsweek. "Israel has to respond. They have to go after Hamas. Hamas is a bunch of cowards." Longer term, he said "there needs to be a Palestinian Authority. There needs to be a path to a Palestinian state."