Trevor May informed the world that he was retiring from Major League Baseball on Monday, but not before taking a parting shot at the owner of his team. Per USA Today , the 34-year-old relief pitcher for the Oakland Athletics made his announcement in a Twitch video , and while he had kind words for his teammates and A's staffers, he reserved a rant for team owner John Fisher, whom many fans blame for the team's scheduled move to Las Vegas. "Sell the team, dude," May said during his speech. "Sell it, man. Let someone who actually takes pride in the things they own, own something. There's actually people give a s--- about the game. Let them do it."

May then sniped against the billionaire, per ESPN: "Take Mommy and Daddy's money somewhere else, dork." May went on to call Fisher a "greedy f---" who's "afraid of cameras," adding that the "one thing I really struggled with this year was not eviscerating that guy," per Yahoo Sports. May, a nine-year MLB veteran who was with the Athletics for just one season, also addressed the team's move, noting that Fisher is "putting hundreds if not thousands of people out of work that have worked somewhere for decades." "You haven't acknowledged that at all," May said. "Just be better. That's all we're asking. Just be a human being." Watch more of his retirement speech here. (Read more Oakland Athletics stories.)