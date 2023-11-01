Runaway Pig Kevin Bacon Gets Shoutout From Namesake

Kevin Bacon, a footloose pig, is back home after some encouragement from Kevin Bacon, the actor. The Footloose star weighed in Saturday on what became a hilarious game of cat and mouse in his native Pennsylvania. On a Facebook page titled "Bring Kevin Bacon Home," Gettysburg resident Chelsea Rumbaugh chronicled her attempts to capture a 200-pound pig who escaped within hours of arriving at her farm on Oct. 13. Rumbaugh chose to rehome Kevin Bacon with a family of piglets despite his former owner, who named the pig, complaining that he kept running away, per the Philly Voice . Rumbaugh encountered the same issue. She explained the pig had escaped her barn and gone on the run in a neighboring 50-acre property that was heavily wooded, per WHTM .

Rumbaugh told some 2,000 followers how the 2-year-old spotted Juliana pig would return to her farm to eat and receive pets through a fence but refused to enter the pen specially designed for him over 17 days. "Any time he thought we got too close, he would just book it to the woods," Rumbaugh tells the Philly Voice. Kevin Bacon, the person, who lives with his own pigs on a farm in Connecticut, caught wind of the hubbub and commented Saturday on a Threads post, saying "Bring Kevin Bacon home!"

Perhaps Kevin Bacon, the pig, was listening, or perhaps he caught the scent of a cinnamon bun laced with pet-branded Benadryl that had been left inside his pen, because Rumbaugh reported Tuesday that the porker had "wandered into the pen" on his own and eventually settled down to sleep. She tells the Philly Voice that she now plans to expand his range to "include some of the woods ... to make sure that he can still go out and maybe cut a little footloose sometimes." "Our long-term goal is to have a farm that's open to the public and offer programs for children and adults who may be battling things like PTSD, depression and anxiety," she continues, noting "Kevin Bacon human has an open invitation to come by and meet Kevin Bacon pig." (Read more Kevin Bacon stories.)