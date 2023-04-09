Super Mario Bros. Smashes Records

Audiences said let's go to the movie theater for The Super Mario Bros. Movie this weekend. The animated offering from Universal and Illumination powered up with $204.6 million in its first five days in 4,343 North American theaters, including $146.4 million over the weekend, according to studio estimates on Sunday. With an estimated $173 million in international earnings and a global total of $377 million, the AP reports, Mario broke records for video game adaptations (passing Warcraft’s $210 million) and animated films (Frozen 2's $358 million). Its global total makes it the biggest opening of 2023.

The PG-rated Mario is an origin story of Brooklyn plumbers Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, and Luigi (Charlie Day), who fall into a pipe and come out in another world full of Nintendo's most famous characters, including Bowser (Jack Black) and Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy). Critics were largely mixed. Mario currently has a 56% on Rotten Tomatoes. But audiences were more favorable, giving it an A CinemaScore. Another movie based on a brand opened in theaters last week. Ben Affleck's Air, about the origins of Nike’s Air Jordan and how the corporation signed Michael Jordan, debuted in 3,507 theaters. The film, which marks Amazon Studios first global theatrical release, has grossed an estimated $20.2 million since opening Wednesday in North America.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore: